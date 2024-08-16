Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Brady were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. 184,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,410. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

