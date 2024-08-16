Swedbank AB Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after buying an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

