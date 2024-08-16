Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143,299 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swedbank AB owned about 0.35% of Danaher worth $641,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $269.32. 1,744,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.56 and a 200 day moving average of $253.20. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

