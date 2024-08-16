Swedbank AB Makes New $251.39 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,390,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.18% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.13. The company had a trading volume of 177,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $8,173,368 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

