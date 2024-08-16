Swedbank AB Sells 162,433 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,433 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,493,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,169. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

