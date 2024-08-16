Swedbank AB Sells 39,100 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 150,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

