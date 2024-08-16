Swedbank AB Sells 50,000 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.43% of SPX Technologies worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 165,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,595. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.