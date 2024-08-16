Swedbank AB Sells 50,897 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,897 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.9% of Swedbank AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $698,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,492. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

