Swedbank AB Sells 76,500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $208,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.41. 3,549,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

