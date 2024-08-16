Swedbank AB Sells 975 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $134,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,734 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,288. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.99. The stock had a trading volume of 878,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $343.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

