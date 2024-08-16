Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded down $6.17 on Friday, reaching $714.47. 298,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,198. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $677.57 and its 200-day moving average is $674.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

