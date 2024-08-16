SWS Partners Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.71. 1,935,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,508. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.93. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

