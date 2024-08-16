SWS Partners Purchases 769 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.49. 2,316,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.