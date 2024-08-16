SWS Partners Sells 10,560 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $72.73. 13,672,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

