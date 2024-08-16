Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.