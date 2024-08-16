Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $635.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $615.00 to $635.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $629.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.30. The company had a trading volume of 333,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,569. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

