T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 276,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $15,907,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

