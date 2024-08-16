Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 1,864,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,554. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 110.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,998 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 74,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

