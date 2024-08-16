Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 110,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 722,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $969.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 231,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,640,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 38,907.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

