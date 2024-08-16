TD Cowen Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 4.9 %

GLOB traded up $9.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. 414,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.