TD Securities Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$18.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.8 %

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.