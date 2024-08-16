TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 992,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $742.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.