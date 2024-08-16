Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$42.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.94.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5919787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 246.15%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

