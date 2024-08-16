Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $240.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

