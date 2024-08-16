Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 164,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,306. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

