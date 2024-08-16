TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.
TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TerraVest Industries
In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. In other news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. Also, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,738. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
