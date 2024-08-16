Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.