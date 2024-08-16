The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 182.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,648. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

