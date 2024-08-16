The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CI traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.50. 308,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

