The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

GCV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.