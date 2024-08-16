The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $587.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

