The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

KHC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

