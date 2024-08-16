The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after buying an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

