The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $488.40 and last traded at $490.13. 363,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,332,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.07 and its 200-day moving average is $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

