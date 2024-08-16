The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ATS (NYSE:ATS) Target Price to $30.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. ATS has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.18.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

