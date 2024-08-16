The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

GF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 14,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The New Germany Fund has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.