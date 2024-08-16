The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $46.41.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.