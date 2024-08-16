The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

