Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Themes US R&D Champions ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.28.
About Themes US R&D Champions ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Themes US R&D Champions ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.