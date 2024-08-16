Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Themes US R&D Champions ETF

The Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US R&D Champions index. The fund is passive, mirroring the performance of an index composed of US large- and mid-cap companies focused on Research & Development business activities. USRD was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

