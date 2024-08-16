Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0554

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $368.41 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,649,678,870 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.