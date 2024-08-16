Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

About Tidewater Renewables

LCFS traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The company has a market cap of C$106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$9.20.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.