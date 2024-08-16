Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

