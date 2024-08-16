Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,513. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

