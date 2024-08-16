Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Tiptree Trading Up 1.4 %

Tiptree stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 58.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

