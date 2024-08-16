TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 0.4%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.67 ($0.03).

TMT Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £915,195.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.44.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

