Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.19.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.7 %
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
