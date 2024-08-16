Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 77,236,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,050. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.