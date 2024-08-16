TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

TORM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 102.0% annually over the last three years. TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TORM to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

TORM Stock Down 1.1 %

TRMD stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 945,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,843. TORM has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

