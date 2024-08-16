Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQFree Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

