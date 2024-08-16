Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 246,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 179,135 call options.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $232.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

